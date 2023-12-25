Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

