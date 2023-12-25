Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of XELB opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
