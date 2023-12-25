Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms recently commented on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

WH stock opened at $79.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

