WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

WW International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WW opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

