Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Holdings Lowered by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Winmark were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 28.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Winmark Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WINA opened at $417.44 on Monday. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $233.21 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.24.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 83.86%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $10.20 dividend. This represents a $40.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $266,884.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Winmark news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $266,884.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $641,389.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,654,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock worth $1,924,635. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

