WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $55.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WSC opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

