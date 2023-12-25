Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

