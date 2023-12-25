Wells Fargo & Company Raises Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

XHR stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

