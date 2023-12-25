Wells Fargo & Company Raises Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $25.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NYSE VSCO opened at $27.95 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

