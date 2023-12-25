Wells Fargo & Company Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $22.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

