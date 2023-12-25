Wells Fargo & Company Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $40.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.4 %

BBWI opened at $43.09 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.