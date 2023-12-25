Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,143,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

