Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $120.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SIG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.4 %

SIG opened at $103.57 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $106.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,065,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $473,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,203.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,422 shares of company stock worth $8,266,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

