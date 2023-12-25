Wedbush Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $350.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a reduce rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

