Wedbush Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $210.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.59.

Shares of AMZN opened at $153.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.46. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

