Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Raised to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM opened at $176.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

