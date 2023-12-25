Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.73. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

