Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Boosted by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,764,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.79 and its 200-day moving average is $158.73. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

