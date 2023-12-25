Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

