Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) & Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Critical Analysis

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Free Report) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Video River Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks N/A -26.25% -22.78% Tejon Ranch 8.00% 0.77% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Video River Networks and Tejon Ranch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and Tejon Ranch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $3.87 million 0.35 $770,000.00 ($0.01) -0.74 Tejon Ranch $46.03 million 10.02 $15.81 million $0.14 123.21

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks. Video River Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tejon Ranch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Video River Networks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets, businesses, and operations in North America. Its target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, a power plant lease, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes in 1,036 acres, almonds in 2,235 acres, and pistachios in 932 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 530 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1843 and is based in Lebec, California.

