Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
VRTV stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $170.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average is $157.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
