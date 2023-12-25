Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VRTV stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $170.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average is $157.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 265,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

