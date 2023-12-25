Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 186,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $148.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

