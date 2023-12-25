Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $236.63 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.06 and a one year high of $238.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.30. The stock has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

