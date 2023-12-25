Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $72.70.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

