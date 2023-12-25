USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $0.14 on Friday. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
