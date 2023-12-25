USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $0.14 on Friday. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USD Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter worth $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading

