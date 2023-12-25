Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.36.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $153.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after buying an additional 195,650 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.