Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

About Unity Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.