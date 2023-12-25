Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Unity Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of UNTY stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.15.
Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp
About Unity Bancorp
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
Featured Articles
