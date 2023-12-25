UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $8,532,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNH opened at $520.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $536.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

