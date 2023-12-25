United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $218.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $280.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $1,352,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,512.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,605 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,605. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

