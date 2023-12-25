United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

X opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,318 shares of company stock worth $13,209,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in United States Steel by 88.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 440.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 189,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 154,156 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 33.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 36.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

