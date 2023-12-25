United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1,053.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,653 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

UPS stock opened at $158.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

