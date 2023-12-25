Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.06. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

