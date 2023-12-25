U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) & MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Head-To-Head Comparison

U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Free Report) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares U.S.A Bank and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A MainStreet Bancshares 24.05% 16.15% 1.46%

Volatility and Risk

U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, indicating that its share price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MainStreet Bancshares $83.37 million 2.26 $26.67 million $3.58 6.98

This table compares U.S.A Bank and MainStreet Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for U.S.A Bank and MainStreet Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A MainStreet Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.00%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats U.S.A Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, include government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

