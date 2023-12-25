Truist Financial Raises Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $72.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Vital Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.11.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

VTLE stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.10. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $129,151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.