Truist Financial Raises Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target to $16.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.05. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,835 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,239 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 584,539 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

