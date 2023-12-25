Truist Financial Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $390.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $344.85.

ISRG opened at $336.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.07. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

