Truist Financial Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $58.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,437,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

