Truist Financial Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $84.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.