Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

TROX stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tronox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Tronox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

