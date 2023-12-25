Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,410 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.