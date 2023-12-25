Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 74 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $201.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average of $183.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

