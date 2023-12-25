Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$6.00 target price on Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.53.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCW

Trican Well Service Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$868.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.27. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$252.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$268.87 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.5597315 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.33 per share, with a total value of C$64,950.00. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.