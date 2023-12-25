Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.92 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

