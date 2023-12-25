Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $773,292,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.43.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.