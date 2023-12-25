Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPZ. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TPZ opened at C$19.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.94. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.1612487 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke purchased 6,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. In other news, Senior Officer Marty Staples bought 2,500 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $370,910. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.