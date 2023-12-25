Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $42.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

TITN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TITN opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.45. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $47.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

