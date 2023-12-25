Tigress Financial Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $155.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Tigress Financial from $139.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.64.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $128.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.