The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 1,033.33 Average PT from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,033.33 ($13.07).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.54) to GBX 1,300 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.27) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.91) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,179.50 ($14.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,897.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,061.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 988.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 725.40 ($9.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.28).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

