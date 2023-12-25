The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

