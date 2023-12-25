The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,286 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Kroger were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

