The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,489,000 after purchasing an additional 223,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $137.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

